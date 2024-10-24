featured news

Royal makeover for Rousay home?

October 24, 2024 at 4:54 pm

A Rousay home looks set for a makeover fit for the King himself, as Westness House welcomes its illustrious new owners.

Interior designers Ben Pentreath and gardener Charlie McCormick have made the move from Dorset to Orkney, after purchasing the grand Georgian home.

Westness House was formerly owned by the late Eivor and Robert Cormack. Dating back to 1792, the seven-bedroom mansion is said to have risen from the ashes of a destructive spat over who should sit on the throne of the United Kingdom.

More than three centuries on, Westness will receive the tender loving care of a designer who knows a thing or two about royal furniture.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in shops and online.

