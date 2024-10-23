In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

October 23, 2024 at 3:41 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that a “terrifying” situation of “risk to life and limb” in some isles looks set to continue, as it has emerged that the Scottish Ambulance Service has “no intention” of paying all first responders to provide emergency services.

Also in the newspaper this week is a two-page feature marking the 30th anniversary of Crossroads Care Orkney, and looking at the lifeline support the charity has offered throughout that time.

More inside:

Green light for green facelift at Lucano?

Kirkwall property demolition denied.

‘Dental desert’ situation worries MSP.

Royal makeover for Rousay home?

Cable operation milestone for marine specialist.

Ghouls just wanna gave fun! Hallowe’en parade plans shared.

Carmichael to speak at NFUS conference.

Posthumous award for nuclear test veteran.

Nominations open for Orkney Sports Awards.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

