featured news

Orkney in 100 Objects No.5

October 22, 2024 at 5:28 pm

In this Thursday’s edition of The Orcadian, we continue our feature, in partnership with Orkney Museums, Orkney in 100 Objects.

The staff at Orkney Museums will retell our islands history by examining the objects in their extensive collection.

Ranging from the mundane to the spectacular, the domestic to the industrial, these objects will offer a unique insight into the lives of those who have called Orkney home.

This week we examine an object that some will know but fewer will have welded…

Share this:

Tweet

