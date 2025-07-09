news

Scapa to host sauna sessions as Island Games heat up

July 9, 2025 at 12:19 pm

Scapa beach will be a hot spot for team bonding during the Island Games, as an Orkney businessman brings a Bronze Age pastime to contemporary Orcadians.

The discovery of a 4000-year-old Westray “steam room” inspired a Pete Moss, of Orkney Hot Tubs to bring back the steamy tradition.

To celebrate Orkney 2025, the business has introduced an all new model for a series of sauna sessions at Scapa.

With team bonding in mind, Mr Moss is pleased to offer the same kind of downtime relaxation as folk at the Links of Noltland once enjoyed.

“When we saw that Orcadians were utilising hot rocks and steam back in the Bronze Age, and further into the Iron and Viking Ages we felt it was a great story to tell,” he said.

The new sauna joins Orkney Hot Tubs’ existing ten-year-old mobile barrel sauna.

“As long term sauna users, we’ve loved sharing the experience with locals and visitors alike,” added Orkney Hot Tubs’ Hazel Moss.

“Our aim is simple: to offer a relaxing, year-round way to enjoy Orkney’s wild coastlines—whether you’re a hardy sea-swimmer warming up or friends looking for a memorable social-sweat.

“We hope by investing in these improvements we can continue to serve the Orkney public and tourists with a relaxing way to enjoy the Orkney outdoors all year round, just like our ancestors did thousands of years ago.”

Find details of the Sauna Sessions in our non-sporting events diary in this week’s 24-page Island Games pullout feature, or by visiting Orkney Hot Tubs online.

