Shapinsay at the centre of holistic wellbeing movement

A Shapinsay woman has shared how her own experience of grief has inspired a community enterprise promoting wellbeing.

The island will be marking World Mental Health Day a week late, this year, but with no less enthusiasm.

Alison McDougall, who runs community interest company Regrow, will host two workshops in her home community this Saturday.

She told The Orcadian that she feels like she celebrates World Mental Health Day every day.

Witnessing her father’s decline in health due to addiction and death from cancer was the spark that made Alison want to learn more about holistic approaches to health, and eventually led to the founding of Regrow.

Regrow supports the wellbeing of communities across Orkney, hosting programmes and workshops including retreats, yoga, and conscious connected breathwork.

“It was my dad that sparked it, but it was my own personal journey of healing and growth that really pushed me to take forth this vision,” she told the newspaper.

One of the two workshops due to be held on Saturday is drystone dyke building, where attendees will come together to learn a traditional skill while helping support the community and each other.

The event is being run in partnership with Shapinsay Men’s Shed.

Alison said that previous dyke building workshops have been hugely beneficial for all those who take part.

“For me, it was one of the most meaningful workshops,” she said.

“Because first of all, we were learning a traditional skill, and then also seeing the visitors and residents come together to complete this task.

“It was really beautiful and we saw the finished outcome of the once fallen wall now repaired

again.”

In the evening, Regrow will host a Creative Practice session, in partnership with the Shapinsay games night committee. The event will gives attendees an opportunity to share a creative endeavour that is meaningful to them. This can be anything from a song or poem to a craft or artwork.

“It’s about allowing people the space to share without judgement,” said Alison.

“I called it creative practice, because the practice being that focus, because maybe there’s a tune I want to learn but I haven’t quite mastered it, but I still feel like by playing it in front of an audience, it will help me grow and evolve — or maybe there’s words that I really want to share that are meaningful to me.

“When we put our truth out into the world it’s a super powerful exercise for everyone who gets to experience it, including the person doing but also the receiver of those words.

“So I think the more we can share our truth, whatever that is, even if that’s just to be there and listen and receive what is being shared, listening is also a really important practice for each of us.”

Alison believes that health must be approached as a whole. By only focusing on our physical wellbeing, she feels that we can miss underlying causes, and that each aspect of ourselves should be treated as equally important.

“World Mental Health Day is an awareness day, and a reminder that our mind and body are one,” she said.

Find out more by emailing alison@regrow.life.