Sheila Fleet Jewellery bags double win for Edinburgh premises

Sheila Fleet Jewellery is celebrating yet another win this year, as the company once again claims a top prize for its Edinburgh premises.

The shop, which opened in July 2025, won the Store Design of the Year title at the 2026 National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) Awards on October 8.

This is on the back of the store also being decorated with Store Design of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards in July earlier this year.

Sheila Fleet Jewellery said: “The judges unanimously agreed that it was one of the most innovative and creative retail stores they had seen this year, highlighting how well the shop’s sculptural designs and thoughtful storytelling reflect Sheila’s love of Scotland’s landscapes, geology, and nature.”

The Edinburgh shop used the capital city’s natural geology as inspiration behind the store design concept.

The cabinets were designed to be like elements of iron pyrite, with some cabinets coming out of the rock-like wall.

The jewellery firm added: “Winning two major industry awards for store design in the same year is a wonderful recognition of the creativity behind the Edinburgh shop.

“We’re very honoured to have received this award from the National Association of Jewellers, and we want to thank our wider team for all the great work they do to support us, along with our loyal customers and visitors from the last 34 years.”