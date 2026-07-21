Shopping Week all set to shine

As the main event of the year in the Stromness calendar is set to begin on Wednesday, this year’s Shopping Week Queen is delighted to have been awarded the role.

Arwen West, who will turn 18 at the end of the event, told The Orcadian she and her attendants feel “honoured” to have been picked as this year’s royal party by students at Stromness Academy.

“It’s great seeing this side of Shopping Week when you’ve been to it every year,” said Arwen ahead of the four-day event.

“Every little girl at Shopping Week is amazed at the Queen and attendants, so being on this side of things is just surreal.”

Arwen described her emotions when she got the big news: “I was honestly so shocked, I never thought it was going to be me so it was unbelievable to find out it was.

“I didn’t do a very good job of keeping it a secret because I was so excited, but at the same time really surprised,” she said.

“As soon as I got the phone call, I ran through to tell my mum.

“She’s helped me with everything, between hairstyles to times I’ve been nervous — my mum is definitely my biggest supporter through all of it.”

Despite being at the centre of the gala event, Arwen has her two attendants by her side to make the experience extra special.

Isla Moar, from Birsay, is delighted to be involved behind the scenes as attendant.

“Being an attendant this year means a lot to me, as I have very fond memories of the event whilst growing up,” said Isla.

“My 18th birthday will fall during Shopping Week, which makes the experience even better.”

Arwen and Isla have grown up together, having known each other since Dounby nursery.

The streets of Stromness will be alive with the thrills and fun of Shopping Week, with crowds of locals and visitors expected to take in the four-day programme of events.

While this relationship is long-term and established, the Queen is extremely positive about her growing friendship with attendant, Katie Gray.

Katie, who has grown up in Stromness, feels grateful to be an attendant this year.

“I’m very excited Shopping Week has always been very important to me.

“I used to take part in the parades with my cousins, but now this year I have the special honour of being a part of it all.”

The importance of the teamwork involved in preparing for the event has been thoroughly emphasised through the build-up by this year’s royal party.

“We all get on so well, and when we have been stuck trying to choose things and make decisions, we’ve all had very similar tastes,” said Arwen.

“We’ve definitely gotten much closer from this experience — so I couldn’t have asked for two better people to do it with.”

Among the entire preparation, certain areas have stood out to Arwen.

“I think the dress fittings and picking our jewellery with Katie and Isla were my favourite parts.

“Danielle has worked so hard, her work is incredible and the dress is really beautiful.”

Being from the West Mainland has meant that Shopping Week is a summer highlight for Arwen.

“It’s always been a really important part of my summer,” said the Queen.

“I have memories of dressing up in the parade with my little brother, and winning the sand castle competition with my grandad — which I am looking forward to be being on the other side of this year.”

The atmosphere in Stromness during Shopping Week is something which stands out and makes the event so unique.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing Stromness so busy and alive,” said Arwen.