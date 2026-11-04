Six month saga continues for council’s ‘special leave’ chief

Six months on — and amid an ongoing investigation — there is no end in sight, no answers, and no timeline for when the chief executive of Orkney Islands Council might return to his work.

Now, The Orcadian understands that the process relating to Oliver Reid’s “special leave” has been delayed due to a dispute on whether the local authority has followed established protocols.

Also in the newspaper, online this morning and in shops this afternoon, is the latest edition of The Peedie Orcadian.

We hear the message of Orkney’s firefighters for young people ahead of Bonfire Night, and showcase the creative efforts of peedie pumpkin and neep carvers.

More inside The Orcadian: