Six month saga continues for council’s ‘special leave’ chief
Six months on — and amid an ongoing investigation — there is no end in sight, no answers, and no timeline for when the chief executive of Orkney Islands Council might return to his work.
Now, The Orcadian understands that the process relating to Oliver Reid’s “special leave” has been delayed due to a dispute on whether the local authority has followed established protocols.
Also in the newspaper, online this morning and in shops this afternoon, is the latest edition of The Peedie Orcadian.
We hear the message of Orkney’s firefighters for young people ahead of Bonfire Night, and showcase the creative efforts of peedie pumpkin and neep carvers.
More inside The Orcadian:
- Sanday community bare all for charity calendar.
- Costs of OIC’s website upgrade revealed.
- Driving range set to tee off in Sandwick.
- Ba’ throwers named as games approach.
- Teacher and historian remembered.
- Liam and Gregor set town aglow with festive lights.
- Search begins for new football manager after shock departure.
- Ghoulish Hallowe’en parade lifts the spirits of all.
- Tiny Trailer Abattoir on 700-mile trip to Orkney.
- Stromness to shine with new light festival.
- Kirkwall pipe band tune up in Norway.