Social media ban for under-16s by 2027

Children under 16 are to be banned from social media under new rules announced by the Prime Minister today.

In Orkney, the use of mobile devices by young people — particularly in schools — has been a divisive.

In February, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) shared a new policy on the use of mobile phones in schools, banning them from primary settings and limiting them significantly from secondary schools.

It is yet to be fully understood how new UK Government legislation will affect existing policies across the country. Broadly, however, under-16s are to be banned from using platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X by spring next year.

Messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal are not to be included in the ban.

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In a statement, this Monday, the government said: “In a move to protect children online and address the scale of the challenge, the government will also go further than a blanket ban on social media with world-leading blocks on harmful functions such as livestreaming and stranger communication with children for under-16s.

“These restrictions — which together with the ban go further than any other country — will apply to a wider range of online services, including on gaming sites.

“Restrictions on these functionalities will also be on by default for under 16 and 17-year-olds to prevent a cliff-edge at 16.

“The government will also be looking in more detail at overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18-year-olds and will set out more detail in July.”

In a public announcement, Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer said: “Parents want to keep their kids safe and happy, but the online world has made that harder than ever.

“I’ve heard first hand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them.

“That’s why we’re going further than any country in the world by banning social media for under-16s and putting wider protections in place to give kids their childhood back.

“This is a line in the sand. Tech giants had their chance and failed, but we’re stepping in to protect children, back parents and set a new normal for future generations.”

The Scottish Children’s Commissioner, however, has criticised the announcement.

“We are disappointed that the UK Government has announced today its intention to ban children under the age of 16 from social media,” said Nicola Killean, children and young people’s commissioner Scotland.

“This was a statement from the Prime Minister which spoke to adults only, not to the children and young people who will be most affected by these decisions.

“As part of the government’s consultation, we undertook a children’s rights impact assessment which found a social media ban for under-16s would not currently be a proportionate, effective, or enforceable way to protect children’s rights.”

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