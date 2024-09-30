featured news

Society marks John Rae’s 211th birthday

September 30, 2024 at 10:14 am

A society in the name of a famous Orcadian explorer will lead events marking what would have been his 211th birthday, this Monday.

The John Rae Society will be taking part in its traditional graveside commemoration at the St Magnus Cathedral kirkyard, before hosting a special event this evening focused on fundraising efforts.

The society was recently granted permission for work which will help preserve and restore the birthplace of John Rae, the Hall of Clestrain in Orphir.

The explorer is credited with finding the final link in the North West Passage, as well as discovering the fate of the tragic Franklin expedition.

This evening’s event celebrates the relaunch of the John Rae inspired Northwest Passage Arctic Explorer Gin — with a fresh twist. Proceeds from every bottle sold go towards the society’s efforts.

For further details, visit https://www.facebook.com/JRSOrkney

