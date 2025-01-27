featured news

Special meeting convened to find new Shopping Week chairperson

January 27, 2025 at 11:46 am

A meeting will take place this Tuesday in a bid to find a new head for one of Orkney’s longest-running community galas.

The organising committee behind Stromness Shopping Week is without a chairperson or vice-chairperson, leading to an urgent appeal to the community.

The committee said the situation is “critical” and that without more committee members, the event cannot proceed.

A special public meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at the Eventide Club in Stromness from 7pm to help resolve the situation.

Shopping Week, a highlight of the summer calendar, has been running for over 75 years.

Anyone who feels they can help out can attend the meeting; contact the committee through the Stromness Shopping Week Facebook page or email jacq.argo@gmail.com

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...