Tractor rally set for Saturday

January 24, 2025 at 4:12 pm

NFU Scotland Orkney members will join others in the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax nationwide day of action with a planned tractor rally tomorrow (Saturday, January 25).

The rally has been planned to highlight the damage the union believes will be caused by the UK Government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax. It will also thank the public for its growing support in this matter.

The rally has been planned to gather from 11am at Orkney Auction Mart Ltd. The on-road demonstration will then leave the location at 11.30am before returning an hour later to engage with invited politicians

It is hoped that those participating will use this opportunity to raise concerns about how changes to taxation will impact businesses with attending politicians.

All NFUS members are invited to take part but should liaise with regional managers John Laughton and Nicola Tait in advance to register their interest and get a briefing on participation.

NFU Scotland has welcomed others involved with the farming sector in the area to participate and raise awareness of how these taxations proposals would impact their supply-chain businesses. Those wishing to attend should also contact the local regional managers prior to the event.

Similar rallies and events will be taking part across the whole of the UK at the same time in a show of unity and strength to demonstrate visual support for the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign. These all are being led and supported by all four UK farming Unions – NFU Scotland, NFU, NFU Cymru and Ulster Farmers’ Union.

