Connect to Grow

January 24, 2025 at 11:00 am

We’re seeking applications from women who have been in business for over six months and are eager to create positive change. If you feel excited and energised to work in a group of like-minded women entrepreneurs, we want to hear from you.

Apply now, and be part of a transformative experience that empowers women entrepreneurs both personally and professionally.

•6-week course of 3.5hr workshop sessions in Kirkwall.

• A peer-mentoring programme with local business owners is also

available.

Weekly sessions will commence on Friday, 21st February,

between 9.30am-1pm, for 6 weeks in Kirkwall.

If you would like to apply, please click the link here

or scan the QR code: https://bit.ly/42i59dv

Please note, applications will close on Sunday, 9th February.

For further information, contact Claire on 01856 886666

or email: business.gateway@orkney.go.uk

This programme is fully funded by the Scottish Government

