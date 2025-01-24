Connect to Grow
ADVERTORIAL:
We’re seeking applications from women who have been in business for over six months and are eager to create positive change. If you feel excited and energised to work in a group of like-minded women entrepreneurs, we want to hear from you.
Apply now, and be part of a transformative experience that empowers women entrepreneurs both personally and professionally.
•6-week course of 3.5hr workshop sessions in Kirkwall.
• A peer-mentoring programme with local business owners is also
available.
Weekly sessions will commence on Friday, 21st February,
between 9.30am-1pm, for 6 weeks in Kirkwall.
If you would like to apply, please click the link here
or scan the QR code: https://bit.ly/42i59dv
Please note, applications will close on Sunday, 9th February.
For further information, contact Claire on 01856 886666
or email: business.gateway@orkney.go.uk
This programme is fully funded by the Scottish Government