featured news

Sports Awards shortlist revealed

January 11, 2024 at 5:11 pm

The shortlist for the Orkney Sports Awards 2023 is now out, with 28 people and teams up for the treasured trophies.

The Orkney Sports Awards, organised by Orkney Islands Council’s Active Schools team and sponsored by Stagecoach, recognises and celebrates the county’s vast sporting achievements over the past year.

The awards shine a light on outstanding individuals or teams who have demonstrated remarkable dedication and success in their respective sports.

Pick up a copy of The Orcadian to discover who is on the shortlist and ticket details to attend the event on Friday, January 26, at The Orkney Theatre.

