news

Passenger airlifted from NorthLink ferry

October 20, 2024 at 11:34 pm

A casualty was airlifted from NorthLink’s mv Hjaltland, this Sunday evening, as she made her way north from Aberdeen.

HM Coastguard has confirmed that a search and rescue helicopter from Inverness was tasked to transfer a passenger from the a vessel off Rattray Head and into the care of the ambulance service.

It is understood that the incident involved a suspected fracture.

Share this:

Tweet