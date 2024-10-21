breaking news

Second arrest made in connection with alleged attempted murder

October 21, 2024 at 2:15 pm

A second man has been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a 38-year-old man, and an alleged assault on a 39-year-old woman, on Burnmouth Road, Kirkwall.

Police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have taken place on Tuesday, October 15.

Officers say the 29-year old is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court, today, Monday, October 21.

A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

The man’s arrest follows charges being made against a 22-year-old Kirkwall man, earlier this week.

Share this:

Tweet

