Warning issued for snow and ice

January 12, 2024 at 11:01 am

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for snow and ice on Sunday and Monday.

For Orkney, and much of the Highlands and Islands, the weather service says snow showers are expected to cause some travel disruption and icy surfaces on Sunday.

By Monday, the Met Office warns that frequent snow showers are likely to cause further disruption to travel.

The warning is in place from 00:00 on Sunday, January 14 until 23:59 on Monday, January 15.

