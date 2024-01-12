featured news

Bin fire and fly tipping trouble Kirkwall business owner

January 12, 2024 at 4:22 pm

A Kirkwall business owner has spoken out after her bin was torched over the festive period.

Lol Tait, owner of CafeLolz, has described how the Strynd in Kirkwall has seen ongoing problems with fly tipping and overflowing bins.

She also feels she maybe being “targeted” after a bin marked as belonging to her business was discovered burnt out on the morning of January 1.

The incident, which occurred under an archway beside her coffee shop, left Ms Tait feeling distressed: “Obviously you are going to think, will this happen again?” she said.

Beside the bin fire Ms Tait says there is an ongoing issue with waste on the Strynd, claiming the location is regularly used for fly tipping.

Orkney Islands Council has reminded residents to take their bins out on collection days and that fly tipping can result in a fine of £200.

A spokesman for Police Scotland has asked anyone with information to contact the Kirkwall police station on 101, or crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

