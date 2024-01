featured news

Weather warning extended to Thursday

January 14, 2024 at 11:46 am

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning through to Thursday of next week.

A warning for snow and ice was already in place for today (Sunday, January 14) and Monday.

Now, that has been extended to Tuesday, January 16, in an alert that covers the whole of Scotland.

A further yellow warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, as the forecast service says frequent snow showers are likely to cause further disruption to travel on those days.

