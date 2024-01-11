featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

January 11, 2024 at 2:26 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, 34-year-old Adam Robinson speaks about how, 18 months after a major heart operation, he thundered down Kirkwall’s streets on New Year’s Day – winning the Ba’ for the Uppies.

Adam has spoken with the newspaper to raise awareness of cardiac conditions, especially in the young, urging people not to dismiss symptoms of heart trouble, no matter what age you are.

Also inside:

Café owner claims fire raisers and fly-tippers blighting historic lane.

NHSO ‘digs deeper’ into workforce issues.

No injuries in fish farm barge fire.

Plans revealed for ‘waterfront oasis’ in Finstown.

Up for another shindig? The Chair celebrates sell-out success.

Orkney-wide sheep dipping scheme proposed.

Shortlist revealed for Orkney Sports Awards.

