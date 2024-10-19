advertorial

Featured Property of the Week

October 19, 2024 at 11:00 am

← →

ADVERTORIAL: Featured Property of the Week brought to you by d and h law

Kirkness Farmhouse, Twatt, Orkney, KW17 2JF

Offers over £400,000

Kirkness Farmhouse is a large traditional cottage which is believed to be the original farmhouse of the same name. The dwelling forms the hub of a small holiday letting complex including of a separate cottage. The property offers unrestricted and breathtaking views over the Loch of Harray, with the Hoy Hills visible in the distance. Nestled in the countryside, it offers tranquil and versatile accommodation, with an additional smaller detached cottage that has many returning short-term rental guests. It is ideal for guests who seek seclusion and proximity to nature.

Kirkness Farmhouse offers flexible accommodation options, with the ability to separate the dwellings in a variety of ways. It could be great for dual-family living, with the continued successful short-term rental business, or as a generous family home. This property is beautifully presented and maintained to a high standard throughout. It is situated in a large plot that is mostly covered in lawns and meadows and is made up of the original stack yard with a chipped driveway and ample parking area. The property also includes a garage and a small barn which may be developed, subject to obtaining the relevant Local Authority consent.

Kirkness Farmhouse would make a perfect generous family home with additional accommodation. We highly recommend viewing to see the full potential this stunning, versatile property has to offer.

Kirkness Farmhouse is in Twatt and is conveniently close to various amenities in Dounby village, such as a primary school, supermarket, post office, pharmacy and surgery. The town of Stromness, a picturesque destination, is located approximately 8 miles away, while Kirkwall, which offers more extensive amenities, is approximately 16 miles away.

For further information: Tel. 01856 872216 or 01856 850232. Email: hello@dandhlaw.co.uk

Share this:

Tweet

