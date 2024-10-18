featured news

Demolition denied for derelict town house

October 18, 2024 at 6:59 pm

The demolition of a derelict and dilapidated building, branded an “eyesore” by its owner, has been refused on the grounds that it contributes positively to the “character and appearance” of the Kirkwall conservation area.

The decision made by the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division of the Scottish Government states that, despite the current condition of the property at 1 King Street, it “contributes positively to the townscape.”

The decision agreed with a report from Historic Environment Scotland, which said: “The character of the building is consistent with the surrounding area.”

The property, a late-19th century house, has remained unoccupied for some time and is unlisted.

The building’s owner, who was seeking permission to demolish the current property and build two new houses on the site, has five weeks to appeal to the Court of Session.

