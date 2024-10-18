news

Kirkwall man charged with attempted murder

October 18, 2024 at 4:05 pm

A Kirkwall man has been charged with attempted murder today after appearing in private at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Oscar Mayo, 22, made no plea to three charges, including assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life, and attempted murder.

Mayo is also facing a separate charge of assault to injury and danger of life, and a third charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

The case has been committed for further examination and Mayo has been remanded in custody. His next appearance is due within eight days.

