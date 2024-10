featured news

Man charged in connection with serious assault

October 18, 2024 at 9:04 am

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Kirkwall earlier this week.

The incident happened around 9.40pm on Tuesday, October 15, outside a premises on Burnmouth Road.

A 38-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 22-year old is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court today, Friday, October 18.

Officers say enquiries into the incident are continuing.

