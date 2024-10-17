featured news

Harrowing pregnancy experience fuels couple’s fundraising efforts

October 17, 2024 at 12:30 pm

A mum who went to hell and back to bring her baby girl into the world is raising awareness of the rare condition she battled throughout her pregnancy.

On December 29, 2022, Kasia and Euan Barnett welcomed their beautiful daughter Grace into the world. It was a special moment for the couple in all the ways you would imagine — but it also brought nine months of severe sickness, weight loss, and crippling depression to an end.

Diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), Kasia spent her pregnancy holed up at home as she faced constant nausea, vomiting, and an inability to keep down food.

The Barnetts are now raising money for Pregancy Sickness Support, a charity which supports those experiencing HG and provides training to professionals on the condition.

You can support the fundraiser, which involves a month-long fitness challenge by the couple, by donating on https://pregnancysicknesssupport.enthuse.com/pf/the-barnetts

