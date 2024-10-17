featured news

Police appeal for information about Burnmouth Road incident

October 17, 2024 at 11:29 am

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault in Kirkwall, as a man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened outside a premises on Burnmouth Road around 9.40pm on Tuesday, October 15, and was reported to police around 10.40pm.

A 38-year-old man was taken to The Balfour hospital and later conveyed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains in critical condition.

A 39-year-old woman was also taken to The Balfour hospital for treatment.

Detective inspector Calum Reid said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

“Similarly, if you have CCTV, ring doorbell or dashcam footage, please review it and share anything of note with police.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as we continue our enquiries. If you have any concerns or information, please feel free to approach officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3751 of 15 October. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

