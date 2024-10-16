featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

October 16, 2024 at 4:29 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, a mum who went to hell and back to bring her baby girl into the world is raising awareness of the rare condition she battled throughout her pregnancy.

On December 29, 2022, Kasia and Euan Barnett welcomed their beautiful daughter Grace into the world. It was a special moment for the couple in all the ways you would imagine — but it also brought nine months of severe sickness, weight loss, and crippling depression to an end.

We also report on controversial plans to install gates at the second Churchill Barrier being “temporarily paused.”

More inside:

Kirkwall fundraiser pushes himself to the limit in epic climb.

Orkney Ferries responds to booking system criticism.

Search for Scapa Deep Water Quay funding source continues.

Joiner overcomes adversity and illness to craft new woodworking passion.

Orcadian warship sailors wave hello from HMS Prince of Wales.

‘Small festival with the big heart’ has a story to tell.

Centre records for Suffolks broken at Orkney Auction Mart.

Anniversary of Royal Oak tragedy marked.

Tributes paid to sport stalwart.

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

