Two people in hospital following Burnmouth Road incident
A 38-year-old man is in critical condition at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, following a disturbance in Kirkwall on Tuesday night.
A 39-year-old woman was taken to The Balfour for treatment, following the incident on Burnmouth Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were made aware of a disturbance outside a premises at around 10.40pm.
The spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall and later conveyed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains in critical condition.
“A 39-year-old woman was also taken to Balfour Hospital for treatment.
“Enquires are ongoing.”