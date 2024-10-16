featured news

Two people in hospital following Burnmouth Road incident

October 16, 2024 at 10:00 am

A 38-year-old man is in critical condition at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, following a disturbance in Kirkwall on Tuesday night.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to The Balfour for treatment, following the incident on Burnmouth Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were made aware of a disturbance outside a premises at around 10.40pm.

The spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall and later conveyed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains in critical condition.

“A 39-year-old woman was also taken to Balfour Hospital for treatment.

“Enquires are ongoing.”

