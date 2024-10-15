featured news

Orkney in a 100 Objects No.4

October 15, 2024 at 7:01 pm

In this Thursday’s edition of The Orcadian, we continue our feature, in partnership with Orkney Museums — Orkney in 100 Objects.

The staff at Orkney Museums retell our islands story by examining the history behind the objects in their extensive collection.

Ranging from the mundane to the spectacular, the domestic to the industrial, these objects will offer a unique insight into the lives of those who have called Orkney home.

This week we discover how three children chanced upon this ancient stone…

