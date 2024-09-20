featured news

SSEN workforce ‘does not bring issues to the community’

September 20, 2024 at 3:12 pm

The project director behind SSEN’s Orkney-Caithness Link Project is confident that their workforce will not pose the Orkney community any issues.

Around 250 workers are expected to arrive in the county to work on the £900million project, which includes a new substation outside Finstown and extensive cabling works.

“We’ve got confidence that the workforce that we’re bringing are here to deliver the project,” said Ian Clark, in The Orcadian this week.

“They’re focused on working with the people of Orkney. The experience of them working elsewhere, and we do have experience of these teams working elsewhere, isn’t that they bring issues to the community.”

To hear more about the project and from Mr Clark, pick up The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

