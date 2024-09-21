featured news

Ironwoman Claire to fly Orkney flag in Nice

September 21, 2024 at 2:22 pm

An Orkney triathlete is preparing to compete at the very pinnacle of her sport.

Claire Rendall, from Kirkwall, is in Nice, France, and on Sunday, will participate in the Ironman World Championships.

An Ironman triathlon is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world, consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a marathon of 26.2 miles, for a total of 140.6 miles.

Claire, who is now based in Bristol, qualified for the spectacular event by coming first in her age-group at Ironman Wales last year.

Read how Claire gets on in The Orcadian next week.

