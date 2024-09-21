featured news

The Outrun celebrates Orkney premiere

September 21, 2024 at 8:55 pm

Kirkwall’s Phoenix Cinema has rolled out the red carpet this evening for the much-anticipated Orkney premiere of The Outrun.

The film’s star Saoirse Ronan arrived in the county this Saturday to attend special preview screenings of the film, based on the award-winning memoir of the same name.

Author Amy Liptrot also joined cast and crew in celebrating the occasion, telling the audience that getting her book published has been “the limit” of her ambitions, and she “never would have thought” that it would end up on the big screen.

The UK-wide release is set for next Friday, September 27, with the film already garnering critical acclaim from reviewers.

Read full coverage of this momentous event in next week’s The Orcadian.

