Rendall rampages through Ironman course to take age-group runner-up spot at World Championships

September 22, 2024 at 9:59 pm

Claire Rendall has taken a top two place in her age category at the Ironman World Championships in France.

The triathlete, from Kirkwall, finished second in the 30-strong female 18-24 years category to record a fantastic result in Nice.

Rendall completed the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run in a time of 11 hours, 10 minutes and 54 seconds.

An Ironman triathlon is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world, as athletes compete over a distance of 140.6 miles.

