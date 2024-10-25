featured news

Stagecoach drivers vote for strike action

October 25, 2024 at 11:09 am

Stagecoach bus drivers have voted in favour of strike action in a move that could hit Orkney’s bus service.

Around 200 Unite members are now expected to take action across the Highlands and Islands as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

The union rejected a pay offer of four per cent from July with a further 2.5 per cent increase from January 2025. The initial six months offer was then followed by a three per cent pay offer running from July 2025 for one year.

The union branded this “unacceptable” saying this would leave drivers as some of the poorest paid in Scotland when the company has significantly increased its profits over the last year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Stagecoach bus drivers who provide a vital service across the Scottish Highlands and Islands deserve an improved pay offer.”

No dates have been set for the industrial action.

Share this:

Tweet

