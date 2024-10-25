featured news

Youths charged in connection with shooting of ‘BB-type gun’

October 25, 2024 at 1:33 pm

Two youths have been charged in connection with an incident yesterday afternoon, involving a “BB-type gun” being fired in a Kirkwall supermarket.

Officers were informed of the disturbance at 4.30pm on Thursday, October 24, and attended the premises.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 4.30pm on Thursday, 24 October, 2024, we received a report of a BB-type gun having been fired within business premises on Pickaquoy Road, Kirkwall, Orkney.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries reported.

“Two youths aged 13 and 14 were charged in connection. A report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter.”

