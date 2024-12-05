news

Stromness Community Centre takeover takes step forward

December 5, 2024 at 5:10 pm

The ambition to develop and revamp the Stromness Community Centre has been progressed, after a six-figure funding award.

The Stromness Community Development Trust have been awarded £138,054 from the Scottish Land Award to purchase the community centre, including play park, from Orkney Islands Council.

It has been a long-held ambition for the trust to purchase the centre and transform it into a community asset, offering a wide range of services and space for hire.

It is understood OIC will provide a programme of financial support to the development trust to assist with the running of the centre and that it may take several months before the sale is finalised.

More in this next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...