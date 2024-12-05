featured news

Planning permission secured for first golf driving range

December 5, 2024 at 3:14 pm

The green light has been given for the commissioning of Orkney’s first purpose-built golf driving range.

Steven and Sharon Wylie was awarded planning consent for the venture on their farm at Swartland Farm, Sandwick.

The proposal for the range and a four-bay building went through at Wednesday’s meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee.

Councillor John Ross Scott welcomed the development as “a major asset” to the county’s sporting scene.

The Wylies are going ahead with the scheme as a diversification of their organic beef enterprise.

The range is designed to offer a year-round, all-weather practice area for local and visiting golfers.

