In this week’s The Orcadian

December 5, 2024 at 11:12 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report on concerns that have been raised with us as Orkney Islands Council look to bring in an external housing association to boost housebuilding.

More inside:

Significant turnaround in OIC children’s services

Bereaved mother ‘overwhelmed’ at fundraising support

Students strip back years of decay on Swona

‘Scrooge-like’ tree comments criticised by OIC

Tourist information hub on the move?

Access to land still a hurdle for native wildlife project team

More money to be needed for already over-budget masterplan projects

Stromness Hotel fire escape plans approved

Orkney 2025 call out for unsung heroes

Burray musician picks up tutor gong at Trad Awards

Prime stock impresses on busy day at Orkney mart

Police relay important safety messages for the festivities

Christmas trees around Orkney begin to sparkle

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

