In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.
On the front page, we report on concerns that have been raised with us as Orkney Islands Council look to bring in an external housing association to boost housebuilding.
More inside:
- Significant turnaround in OIC children’s services
- Bereaved mother ‘overwhelmed’ at fundraising support
- Students strip back years of decay on Swona
- ‘Scrooge-like’ tree comments criticised by OIC
- Tourist information hub on the move?
- Access to land still a hurdle for native wildlife project team
- More money to be needed for already over-budget masterplan projects
- Stromness Hotel fire escape plans approved
- Orkney 2025 call out for unsung heroes
- Burray musician picks up tutor gong at Trad Awards
- Prime stock impresses on busy day at Orkney mart
- Police relay important safety messages for the festivities
- Christmas trees around Orkney begin to sparkle
For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.