Sub-postmistress spent thousands to cover for Horizon shortfalls

January 18, 2024 at 9:02 pm

Ploughing in thousands of pounds of her own savings to compensate for shortfalls of money at her Post Office branch, caused by defective computer software, left a profound and lasting impact on Stromness woman Elena Kimmett.

Elena was not one of the hundreds of sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses wrongly convicted of theft, fraud and false accounting.

But the impact of being involved in what is being described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, was no less acute.

In this week’s The Orcadian, Elena’s son, Justin, describes the toll and wounds inflicted on his mum who used her own money to cover deficits reported by fault-ridden accounting software, Horizon.

Pick up the newspaper this week to read Elena’s story.

