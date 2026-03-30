Teams learn Parish Cup fate in first round draw

This year’s Parish Cup, sponsored by The Orcadian, sees a series of West Mainland clashes and a tough challenge for the competition’s smallest side, in seven tasty ties drawn in the first round.

Made live on BBC Radio Orkney this morning, the 15 sides that entered last year’s competition were back again, vying for a favourable tie that could start them on their way to County Show-night glory.

The draw for the quarter-finals was also made off-air.

The full first round draw is:

Deerness v Sanday

Firth v St Ola

Sandwick v Stromness

Papay v Holm

St Andrews v South Ronaldsay

Rendall v Evie

Stenness v Birsay

Westray — bye

The quarter-final draw is:

Rendall/Evie v Stenness/Birsay

Westray v Sandwick/Stromness

St Andrews/South Ronaldsay v Papay/Holm

Deerness/Sanday v Firth/St Ola

Fixture dates will be confirmed shortly.