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Teams learn Parish Cup fate in first round draw
Holm will be aiming to defend their title and have been drawn to face Parish Cup newcomers Papay in the first round.

Teams learn Parish Cup fate in first round draw

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This year’s Parish Cup, sponsored by The Orcadian, sees a series of West Mainland clashes and a tough challenge for the competition’s smallest side, in seven tasty ties drawn in the first round. 

Made live on BBC Radio Orkney this morning, the 15 sides that entered last year’s competition were back again, vying for a favourable tie that could start them on their way to County Show-night glory.

The draw for the quarter-finals was also made off-air.

The full first round draw is:

  • Deerness v Sanday
  • Firth v St Ola
  • Sandwick v Stromness
  • Papay v Holm
  • St Andrews v South Ronaldsay
  • Rendall v Evie
  • Stenness v Birsay
  • Westray — bye  

The quarter-final draw is:

  • Rendall/Evie v Stenness/Birsay
  • Westray v Sandwick/Stromness
  • St Andrews/South Ronaldsay v Papay/Holm
  • Deerness/Sanday v Firth/St Ola

Fixture dates will be confirmed shortly.