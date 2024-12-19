featured news

Tesco manager urges Orkney ‘not to worry’ amid pre-Christmas storms

December 19, 2024 at 1:05 pm

Lorry loads of fresh produce will be arriving in Orkney tomorrow, as the manager of a Kirkwall supermarket urges customers not to panic in the face of pre-Christmas storms.

The message comes as NorthLink Ferries warns of potential disruption to its services from now until Christmas Eve.

Winds of up to 80mph are forecast to hit the county on Saturday, at a time when many will be getting their last big food shop in before the festive season.

But store manager at Tesco Kirkwall, Matthew Johnstone, has reassured the community that plenty of supplies are on their way ahead of one of the supermarket’s busiest times of year.

In Facebook post, this Thursday, Mr Johnstone said that given “the projected weather impacts” his team have “taken steps to secure more fresh foods”.

Urging the community “not to worry”, the store manager said: “Tomorrow, we have the equivalent of ten lorries of fresh foods coming throughout the day and night, and four of other ambient products.”

Mr Johnstone shared hopes that this would ensure enough stock to last should boats not sail on Saturday or Sunday.

“Myself and the team will be working all weekend to keep shelves as full as we can for you, and appreciate your understanding and patience,” he added.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...