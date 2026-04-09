The Orcadian on Scottish Press Awards shortlist

The Orcadian and its staff have been shortlisted in two categories as this year’s Scottish Press Awards.

Reporter Ethan Flett has been shortlisted for Weekly Journalist of the Year and the newspaper is in the running for Weekly Newsbrand of the Year.

Mr Flett has been recognised for his exclusive first-ever interview with Michael Ross, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Shamsuddin Mahmood at a Kirkwall restaurant in 1994. He also revealed new information casting doubt on a decision to refuse an appeal of Ross’s conviction, and uncovered that councillors had not been told about investigations into fixed links ordered by Orkney Islands Council officials.

It has been a busy year for the team at The Orcadian, with its nomination for top weekly newsbrand recognising coverage of the Orkney 2025 Island Games, investigations into allegedly misleading land sales, and reporting on NHS Orkney’s initial refusal of a second travel escort for a seriously ill baby.

The Scottish Press Awards are organised by Newsbrands Scotland. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Glasgow on May 21.