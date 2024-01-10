featured news

The Orcadian to return to Thursday morning distribution

January 10, 2024 at 12:46 pm

From this week onwards, The Orcadian will be returning to its traditional Thursday morning dispatch.

Menzies Distribution’s decision to pull out of Orkney and cease certain Scottish mainland services has meant that, despite extensive investigations, there is no feasible haulage route north to maintain a Wednesday PM dispatch.

The newspaper, commencing with this week’s edition (January 11) will now be dispatched to retailers across the Mainland and Linked South Isles from 8am on Thursday mornings.

Dispatch to North Isles ferries will begin prior to Thursday AM departures from Kirkwall.

We thank all readers, retailers and advertisers for your ongoing support and apologise for the unprecedented weather-related disruption felt in the past few weeks.

Share this:

Tweet

