Thousands of pounds in credit and rising direct debits — MSP demands energy action

November 21, 2025 at 4:50 pm

Energy companies should be doing more to notify customers who have racked up thousands of pounds in credit and lowering direct debits where necessary.

Liam McArthur has made that call this week — after a concerned Orkney resident discovered accounts in credit to the tune of thousands of pounds.

The Orcadian was contacted this week by the St Ola resident who claimed he knew of customers of OVO Energy, who had built up four-figure sums, exceeding far beyond the one-month credit typically recommended.

In The Orcadian this week, Mr McArthur said: ”It is reasonable for suppliers to take measures to help customers manage bills over the course of the year, especially as we approach the winter months.

“However, allowing substantial credit balances to accumulate on accounts, often without the explicit permission or even knowledge of customers, is completely unacceptable.

“In recent days constituents have raised concerns with me about OVO automatically increasing direct debit payments despite significant amounts of credit having already built up on accounts. In some cases, customers are entirely unaware of the extent to which they have overpaid.

“This is out of order and must now be addressed. I’ll be writing to OVO to explain what they have been doing and seeking a commitment from the company to take urgent action to reimburse customers who have been affected.”

