featured news

Three in Orkney charged with licensing offences

October 6, 2024 at 11:27 am

Three people have been charged with civic licensing offences after a patrol by a visiting police officer.

An officer from the Civic and Liquor Licensing Department visited Orkney, last weekend, to support local policing carry out enquiries and checks around licensed premises, licensed civic and unlicensed civic activities in the county.

A statement from Police Scotland this Saturday, reads: “Three persons have been charged with civic licensing offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for consideration of prosecution.

“If any member of the public has concerns about unlicensed activities in their area, please contact police on 101 or use the Contact Us form. Thank you.”

Share this:

Tweet

