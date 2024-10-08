Orkney musician nominated twice for Trad Awards

October 8, 2024 at 1:15 pm

Orcadian musician Louise Bichan has made the longlist for Album of the Year at the Trad Awards 2024 — not once but twice!

The fantastic fiddler is up not just for her solo album The Lost Summer but also as half of duo Hildaland for their album Sule Skerry.

The annual Scots Trad Music Awards celebrate traditional music in all its forms, with online nominations now open.

The nomination and voting process are in two stages. The nomination stage will close on Sunday, October 13, with the voting period opening online on Monday, October 28.

https://projects.handsupfortrad.scot/scotstradmusicawards/voting/

Via the link you will also see be able to the longlist of albums. Those with the most positive feedback will go on to the award shortlist.

It also gives the option to nominate acts, venues, events and industry folk for the other 21 awards.

