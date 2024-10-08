news

Orkney in 100 Objects No.3

October 8, 2024 at 3:36 pm

In this Thursday’s edition of The Orcadian, we continue our feature, in partnership with Orkney Museums — Orkney in 100 Objects.

The staff at Orkney Museums will retell our islands history by examining the objects in their extensive collection.

Ranging from the mundane to the spectacular, the domestic to the industrial, these objects will offer a unique insight into the lives of those who have called Orkney home.

This week we discover the links between this 300 year old object, which baffled Dr Hugh Marwick in 1930, and a period of intense political strife…

