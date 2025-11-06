featured news

Tweed attire for harbours staff costs £1k

November 6, 2025 at 4:31 pm

Over £1,000 has been spent on making tweed jackets for harbours staff at Orkney Islands Council (OIC), it has emerged this week.

The news of the luxury materials being bought to make the five bespoke garments has come at a time of change at the top of the service.

Last month, The Orcadian and BBC Radio Orkney reported that harbour master Jim Buck was not at his post.

Council meeting papers show that an interim harbour master has been appointed by the authority. The role has been taken up by Douglas Manson, one of three deputy harbour masters.

On Tuesday, BBC Radio Orkney reported that money from the marine services budget had been spent on fitting out harbour staff with tailor-made tweed jackets.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We can confirm that material has been purchased by OIC marine services for a uniform to be worn by staff representing the service at maritime industry events such as conferences or business showcases.

“The cost of the material purchased to date — Harris Tweed — is £449.86 with the cost of the subsequent manufacture for five jackets amounting to £600.

“The full cost of the five jackets purchased is therefore expected to be in the region of £1,050 — or £210 per jacket.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...