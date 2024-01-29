featured news

Views sought as 1,035-house build target proposed for next ten years

January 29, 2024 at 10:09 am

A public consultation has been launched seeking views on a new housing strategy for Orkney.

The draft strategy aims to see up to 1035 homes being built in the next ten years.

The document has been developed by Orkney’s multi-agency Housing Market Partnership and sets out the priorities and actions required for housing across three key areas — housing supply, housing quality and access to housing.

The strategy sits alongside a Scottish Government endorsed Orkney Housing Need and Demand Assessment which sets out the likely number of houses required over the next 20 years in Orkney, dependent on changes to the size of Orkney’s community in that time.

Councillor Gwenda Shearer, chairwoman of Orkney Islands Council’s education, leisure and housing committee, said: “Housing is undoubtedly an issue locally and one that is raised time and again with elected members by our community.

“The Local Housing Strategy is an absolutely crucial document for the Council and its housing partners moving forward as we look to provide more homes, we look to ensure that those homes are quality warm homes and that there is access and choice for all.

“I’d encourage folk locally to take a look at the document and make their views known.”

The strategy covers a five year period from 2024-2029 and includes an action plan setting our actions such as the development of a house build programme, a housing strategy for essential workers and an increase of the resources available through the Energy Efficient Scotland: Area Based Scheme to help tackle fuel poverty

The consultation will close at the end of February. Consultation documents and a survey are available here — https://www.orkney.gov.uk/News?postid=8770

