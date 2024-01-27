advertorial

OIC/HIE – Orkney Business Forum Event

January 27, 2024 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Orkney Islands Council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise are hosting an event which is open to all businesses in Orkney.

The aim of the event is to provide information about some of the key opportunities on the horizon and to share ideas for potential targeting of public sector support for the business community in future.

THURSDAY, 1st FEBRUARY, THE PICKAQUOY CENTRE, STUDIO 2

Presentations will be made available virtually

There will be a follow-up evaluation survey and invitation to businesses to put forward views on the direction of future Business Forum events.

To book for this event, please follow the link: https://bit.ly/OrkneyBusForum

For any enquiries, please contact: economic.development@orkney.gov.uk

